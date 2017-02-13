Grammys 2017: Inside the Hottest After-Parties in Hollywood

According to a source, The Weeknd arrived just before midnight with two friends and "hung out in a booth on the patio the whole time." He schmoozed with Republic Record execs and spent time talking to French Montana, but his girlfriend Selena Gomez appeared to be M.I.A.

Moments later, another star caused quite a scene. "Stevie Wonder came after midnight and everybody went nuts!" the partygoer told E! News. "Everybody wanted to take pics with him." But it was actually French Montana who "was the life of the party. He was talking to everyone."