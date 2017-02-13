Laverne Cox Apologizes to Metallica Failing to Mention Them During Grammys Intro

Laverne Cox apologized to Metallica Sunday night after she failed to mention them in the introduction to their 2017 Grammy Awards performance.

Lady Gaga and the heavy metal group were set to take the stage together, but the Orange Is the New Black star only said Mother Monster's name. "Ladies and gentleman, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time Grammy award winners and six-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga," Cox said onstage.

Metallica fans immediately turned to social media to call out the 32-year-old actress for her flub.