Adele Breaks Her Grammy in Half for Beyoncé: "What the F--k Does She Have to Do to Win?"

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me—the Lemonade album, Beyoncé—was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing," Adele said. Addressing Beyoncé directly, she said, "We all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists adore you. You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it."

Not only did Beyoncé cry, but other celebrities shared their emotional reactions on Twitter, too: