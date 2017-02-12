Did Adele Just Confirm She's Married? Singer Calls Simon Konecki Her "Husband" During 2017 Grammys Acceptance Speech

Surprise!

Adele may be one of the most famous faces in the music industry, but the "Hello" singer made sure to keep her top-secret wedding to longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki under wraps.

The "Hello" songstress appeared to confirm her relationship status as married during Sunday night's 2017 Grammys. While accepting the award for Album of the Year, she thanked many close to her including "husband" Simon. Both the singer and Simon were also sporting rings on that finger while inside the Staples Center.

Shortly after the show, however, Adele referred to Simon as her "partner" while in the press room. Her rep had no comment Sunday evening.

While very few details are known about Adele and Simon's special day, one guest of the couples' nuptials is for certain…their son Angelo.