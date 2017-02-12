Adele Wins Record of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards But Still Only Has Eyes for Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Hello, it's Adele, winning Record of the Year at the Grammys, along with every other award she was nominated for.
And because she's a hero to all, she used her second big moment of the night to a) give her producer, Greg Kurstin, a chance to speak after he was cut off during her earlier speech for best song, and b) to pay tribute to Beyoncé, who was up for the same award.
"Of course, my dream, my dream and my idol is Queen Bee, and I adore you," she said. "You move my soul every single day, and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you, and I want you to be my mummy, all right?"
As Adele expressed her love, Bey clutched the fan she appeared to have made from the golden card holding her acceptance speech from earlier, and put a hand to her heart. All this love means we're soon in for a collaboration between the two of them, yes?
Adele's speech also included a shoutout to her manager for masterminding her comeback, and for being like family...sort of.
"I love you like you're my dad," she she said. "I love you so, so much. I don't love my dad, that's the thing. That doesn't mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad."
Adele beat out Beyoncé's "Formation," Lukas Graham's "7 Years," Rihanna's "Work," and Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out" for the award, which she will add to her four other awards from tonight, including album of the year.
Basically, it was a very good night for Adele, because not only did she win everything she was nominated for, but she also gave herself two new parents.