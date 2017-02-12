Here's Why Taylor Swift, Drake, Kanye West and More Stars Were Missing at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Getty Images
While the 2017 Grammy Awards definitely made history with some of music's biggest names—like Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gagaand so on—there's no denying a few famous faces were definitely missing from the audience.
For example, we were looking forward to seeing what would happen when Drake attended the show among his previous flings, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. Needless to say, we were a little let down (admittedly) to find out he wasn't attending.
Not to mention, The Weeknd performed, so we expected to see Selena Gomez in the audience supporting him. However, she, too, was missing as was Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Kanye West.
These are some of music's biggest names, so where were they on music's biggest night?
Let's start with Mr. Champagne Papi. The rapper was nominated for five different awards, so it's a bit surprising he wouldn't make an appearance. But, worry not, he wasn't just snubbing the show. Rather, he's in the middle of his world tour, and on Grammys night, he happened to be performing at the Manchester Arena in England.
Still, he rooted for Rihanna and "Work," which saw a couple nominations.
Kanye also saw five nominations but was absent from the show as he's been busy in New York City for Fashion Week. He is set to debut designs from his new Yeezy Season 5 line during on Wednesday, all the while rocking new, platinum blonde hair.
T.Swift, on the other hand, was not nominated at all this year, which is likely the reason she was not in attendance. Luckily, J.Lo channeled her dancing spirit throughout the evening.
This most puzzling of them all, however, is Gomez and (interestingly enough) Bieber. Like we stated before, SelGo's beau performed "I Feel It Coming," but, despite being spotted in Los Angeles this weekend, she wasn't in the audience singing along.
Bieber saw four nominations this year and is set to perform at a Grammys after-party, but he was also no-show, seemingly without any reasoning.
Perhaps Gomez, Bieber and T.Swift are all having a viewing party together, wearing pajamas and eating popcorn while fan-girling over Beyoncé's performance from the comfort of their own home! One can certainly dream, right?!