A Tribe Called Quest Pays Tribute to Phife Dawg During 2017 Grammy Awards Performance

A Tribe Called Quest wasn't going to forget about one of their most important members Sunday night.
While appearing at the 2017 Grammys, the group took to the stage for a special performance with Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak.
Before the gig began, however, musicians paid tribute to the late Phife Dawg.
"We, the people, are ready for this. The legendary hip-hop group that earned their first Grammys nomination 20 years ago," Solange Knowles shared with the audience. "In November, they released their new album while honoring the treasured member of their tribe Phife Dawg. "
Once A Tribe Called Quest appeared, the group also shared a message with their fans.
"We'd like to say to all those people around the world, all those people who are pushing people in power to represent them, tonight we represent you," they explained. "But tonight, we also dedicate this to our brother who is not here, Phife Dawg."
As the performance began, the cameras panned to an empty microphone with a light shining upon it.
Back in March 2016, E! News confirmed that Phife Dawg had passed away at 45 due to complications resulting from diabetes.
"Malik was our loving husband, father, brother and friend. We love him dearly. How he impacted all our lives will never be forgotten," his family said in a statement to E! News. "His love for music and sports was only surpassed by his love of God and family."
Shortly after his passing, Solange also expressed her condolences on social media.
"Phife was not only one of the most influential people in hip hop, but he was also one of the nicest & most kindest guys in hip hop," she wrote. "Man. RIP"