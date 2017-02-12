Jennifer Lopez Channels Taylor Swift's Spirit at 2017 Grammys

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Candids

2017 Grammy Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Attention Music Lovers: DJ Khaled Just Dropped a Brand New Song With Beyoncé and Jay Z

Adele, Simon Konecki

Did Adele Just Confirm She's Married? Singer Calls Simon Konecki Her "Husband" During 2017 Grammys Acceptance Speech

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Did Taylor Swift pass Jennifer Lopez her spirit stick at the 2017 Grammys?

The actress and singer appeared to be having the best time watching the show from the front row and channeled the pop star's pep and adorable cheerleader-like persona. Swift, who did not attend the event, is known for dancing like no one's watching and cheering on her peers enthusiastically while attending award shows.

Bruno Mars? A celebrity-packed Carpool Karaoke? J.Lo was Here. For. It.

Photos

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Lopez appeared to like Mars' performance of "That's What I like" very much indeed, singing and dancing along while standing up while most others remained seated.

She appeared especially moved when he sang, "Can I break it down?" She also seemed to swoon after he gave a shout-out to the female audience members, telling them they looked "so beautiful" in their brand-new dresses. Lopez wore a lilac Ralph & Russo gown with a plunging keyhole neckline and thigh high slit.

Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Blue Ivy, Carpool Karaoke, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Blue Ivy, Carpool Karaoke, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Earlier in the show, Corden brought out Neil Diamond for a fun, star-studded performance of his hit "Sweet Caroline" designed to look like his Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment.

J.Lo joined them and the likes of Faith Hill and husband Tim McGrawJohn Legend, Jason DeruloKeith Urban, Ryan Tedder and Beyoncé and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Bruno Mars , Taylor Swift , Top Stories , 2017 Grammys , Grammys
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again