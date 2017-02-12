Why Adele Refused to Let the Grammys Ruin Another Performance

"It threw the whole thing off," she later told Ellen DeGeneres. "Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I'll say,] 'Sorry, that's not working for me.' Otherwise, bye! In fairness, I would have cried if it went really well. If it was a standout performance, I would have cried as well. I always cry. I was so embarrassed...It can't get much worse than the Grammys."

Surely things couldn't go wrong again, right?

Adele opened the 2017 Grammys with "Hello," and it went off without a hitch. But when the time came to pay tribute to George Michael, she was challenged by technical difficulties again.