Beyoncé's 2017 Grammys Performance By the Numbers: What It Took to Put on Her Impressive Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
There's no denying it: Beyoncé won the 2017 Grammy Awards.
With her twin-baring baby bump, her all-gold, regal House of Malakai ensemble, the inclusion of Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles and the pure beauty that encompassed her, Queen B's insane performance has already become the most-talked about moment of the show—and perhaps, dare we say, the history of the Grammys.
So what exactly went into putting on the chill-inducing performance? Let us break down the numbers for you below...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
9: The number of minutes Queen B kept us breathless with her performance—from the time the music began to the time the show cut to a commercial.
6: How many minutes it took to clear the stage following her performance. E! News learned a crew used the entirety of the commercial break to finish cleaning up.
24 The number of dancers that surrounded Bey throughout the performance. The ladies looked angelic, donning similar gold headpieces and necklaces as well as pastel-colored, tulle dresses.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
23: How many seconds she sang while being tipped over in her chair (pretty impressive, she didn't even flinch!).
14: The number of chairs used in the performance.
14: The amount of times she caressed her growing baby bump with those destined-to-be rockstar twins in her belly.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
31: The pieces of jewelry she donned for the performance, including: her earrings, her headpiece, her bangles, rings and more.
32: The number of seconds the crowd gave a standing ovation for the singer after her performance before cutting to a commercial.
2: How many times the cameras cut to a beaming Jay Z and Blue Ivy.
Was Bey's performance your favorite part of the Grammys? Sound off in the comments below!