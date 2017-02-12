James Corden Just Carpool Karaoked With Blue Ivy at the 2017 Grammys...Sort Of

Beyoncé and Jay Z's five year-old daughter, who was dressed as Prince, did not appear to know the words to "Sweet Caroline," but it couldn't have mattered less. Corden wrapped an arm around the kid and continued the song, but the song was no longer important. The crowd of celebs doing their best to fit in the frame of a cardboard SUV were no longer important.

There was only Blue Ivy, and our imagined version of the conversation she must have had with Jay Z before she ran over.

"Father, may I join those commoners in their merriment?" she probably asked.

"Yes child, bless this 'Sweet Caroline' cover with your holy presence," he definitely responded.

Anyway, it was a beautiful moment on a night filled with beautiful Beyoncé fam moments, and we are eternally blessed.