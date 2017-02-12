Ed Sheeran Is a One-Man Band at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Oh, you thought that Ed Sheeran needs a band to back him up?
The pop star made his triumphant return to the Grammys stage with a performance of his new hit single "Shape of You" and dude did everything. As he slowly created each layer of the instrumental, looping them and laying them on one another, the infectious beat that's taken over radio slowly came took hold. And just like that, it was on to the singing, while also accompanying himself on the guitar. It was an impressive feat of musicality that proved Sheeran's year-long sabbatical from the game was well worth it.
Sheeran's performance was something of a surprise, as the star didn't break the news to his fans until just this very morning, coming off his stint as musical guest on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. Clearly the quick trip from NYC to LA, as well as the late night, didn't affect his energy in the least.
The pop star, already a two-time Grammy winner, is also up for an award at this evening's festivities, for his songwriting on Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself."