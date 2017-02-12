Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Are Country Music's Greatest Duo While Performing "The Fighter" at 2017 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Talk about bringing a little bit of country and rock 'n' roll to the 2017 Grammys stage.
Country music fans rejoiced Sunday night when Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban joined forces together and performed "The Fighter" inside the Staples Center.
Within seconds of John Travolta's introduction, the dynamic duo proved why they are some of the biggest (and most successful) names in the genre.
The hit single, available now on iTunes, is featured on Keith's album titled Ripcord.
Before the night even began, Keith expressed his excitement about working with the American Idol winner.
"She can't sing. Not photogenic. Difficult," Keith joked to Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet. "In all seriousness, I forget she was an Idol alumni, you know? She's astounding. It's a huge honor."
While the performance left many audience members on their feet including Rihanna, one special guest was unable to make the trip.
Keith revealed that his wife Nicole Kidman was unable to attend tonight's performance.
"Right before I got here, she was getting on a plane," Keith confessed. Don't worry, dude. She's cheering you on in the air.
"I will be FaceTiming my husband and hoping that he wins," Nicole previously told E! News at the Big Little Lies premiere.