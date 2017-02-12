Worst Dressed Stars at the Grammys 2017: Katy Perry, Halsey, Elle King and More!

Thank you, Grammy Awards, for always featuring red-carpet fashion that always pushes the boundaries.
You've given us such iconic looks as Jennifer Lopez' plunging, green Versace dress, the emergence of Pharrell Williams' larger-than-life Vivienne Westwood hat and so many show-shopping moments from Lady Gaga that it's hard to keep count.
Sometimes, however, the ensembles that attempt to be boundary-breaking can just look downright bizarre. Originality always deserves applause, but when the colors clash, the message is confusing or the look is just simply too boring for this over-the-top award show, celebs will earn a spot on our Worst Dressed list.
Take Elle King's floral gown, for instance. The pink hue coupled with 3-D embellishments, a flower crown and curled tresses make this look perfect for a Renaissance fair rather than the Grammys. The messaging is a bit off, but with a few modern tweaks, like a sleeker hairstyle or a solid top half, and this gown could've been a stunner.
Katy Perry was statuesque in a glimmering Tom Ford gown. However, it almost looked like two separate dresses: The top exuded a futuristic vibe while the skirt looked 1920s-inspired. We appreciated the juxtaposition, but the way it bunches up at her waist was also slightly unflattering.
Halsey electrified the red carpet in a bold blue two-piece sans shirt inside. We usually love exposed skin, but this look could've fared better with a more structured silhouette and better tailoring.
To see the rest of the stars who made our Worst Dressed list, keep clicking!