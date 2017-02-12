CeeLo Green Debuts Gold Alter Ego at 2017 Grammys and the Internet Responds Accordingly

E! News
CeeLo Green is back and he's....gold!
On Sunday, he made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys while decked in gold from head to toe—he sported a golden full-length tunic and a golden mask.
He arrived on a motorcycle with a group bikers. He walked the red carpet, posed for photos and mugged the E! News camera for a bit before speeding off in a yes, a Batmobile. But not before flipping the bird. Twice.
Naturally, the Internet was full of jokes.
Some people pondered whether he came dressed like an actual Grammy—even though the trophy is a gramophone, not a statuette—while others wondered if he thought that going gold was his way of trying to win one.
Cee Lo Green is gold? Does he want to be a Grammy?? #GRAMMYs— Marissa Bottaro (@MarissaSB00) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green's Logic Is If He Dresses Gold He Might Win A Grammy ???? pic.twitter.com/s0xF96iYpA— Mrs. Officer (@Z_h_a_v_e_y) February 13, 2017
Others made some interesting comparisons.
Why does Cee Lo Green look like a gold plated version of Shoney's Big Boy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/goXWxXBKBB— Veronica Carrington (@TanyaMiecy) February 13, 2017
ceelo looks like he saw katy perry's outfit and refused to be one-upped.— Jackson Langford (@jacksonlangford) February 13, 2017
but still looks like Ceelo. Shit's wild. https://t.co/M319Id1Efl— KraziliaLove (@KraziliaLove) February 13, 2017
Ceelo looks like a power rangers villain— Puff Zaddy (@DevonstaMonsta) February 13, 2017
CeeLo looks like a future Bond villain #Grammys pic.twitter.com/JxWeo8VPgL— Jonathan Tolbert (@JTolbertIV) February 13, 2017
Ceelo looks like a golden booger— Stomach on fat..fat (@JIXXA) February 13, 2017
Actually, CeeLo just debuted a new alter-ego.
The Gnarls Barkley singer and former The Voice coach has stayed away from the spotlight over the past few years amid legal issues and controversial tweets.
He made headlines again two months ago over a viral video showing a phone exploding in his face. He later said he was okay and explained it was a clip for a new project called Gnarly Davidson, adding, "It's supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity."
And on Sunday, he did just that, even promoting a new Twitter account for him.
You mean Gnarly Gavidson https://t.co/yOsZZG3rE8— Gnarly Davidson (@GnarlyDOfficial) February 12, 2017
.@GnarlyDOfficial #GRAMMYs https://t.co/fLz4TMbmGf— CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) February 12, 2017
??#gnarlydavidson??#primarywave #grammys pic.twitter.com/SniIeuFFKK— Primary Wave (@primarywave) February 12, 2017
CeeLo had given a sneak peek of his alter-ego while dressed in a similar black outfit at the Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-2017 Grammys party at The London hotel in West Hollywood Saturday.
Welcome, Gnarly Davidson.