2017 Grammy Awards: Katy Perry Reveals She Was "Taking Care" of Her Mental Health During Hiatus From Music

Let's welcome Katy Perry back to the music world!

As the pop star prepares to take the Staples Center stage to perform her brand new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," at the 2017 Grammy Awards, E! News' Ryan Seacrest learned what she's been up to in the three years since releasing her last album.

"It's called taking care of your mental health," Perry revealed, rocking a fresh platinum blond 'do and champagne feathered gown by Tom Ford, revealed. She called the hiatus "fantastic," adding, "and I haven't shaved my head yet!"

As for what Katy Perry fans can expect from her upcoming fifth studio album, the songstress teased she's offering a bit of everything... with an edge unlike anything we've ever heard before. "I'm so proud of it. I think it's definitely a new era for me. I call it an era of purposeful pop," Katy shared.