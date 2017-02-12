EXCLUSIVE!

2017 Grammy Awards: Katy Perry Reveals She Was "Taking Care" of Her Mental Health During Hiatus From Music

Katy Perry, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Let's welcome Katy Perry back to the music world!

As the pop star prepares to take the Staples Center stage to perform her brand new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," at the 2017 Grammy Awards, E! News' Ryan Seacrest learned what she's been up to in the three years since releasing her last album.

"It's called taking care of your mental health," Perry revealed, rocking a fresh platinum blond 'do and champagne feathered gown by Tom Ford, revealed. She called the hiatus "fantastic," adding, "and I haven't shaved my head yet!"

As for what Katy Perry fans can expect from her upcoming fifth studio album, the songstress teased she's offering a bit of everything... with an edge unlike anything we've ever heard before. "I'm so proud of it. I think it's definitely a new era for me. I call it an era of purposeful pop," Katy shared.

She explained, "All of my songs have always had layers to them, never one-dimensional. I think I used to be the queen of innuendo and I woke up a little bit more, educated myself a little bit more. Obviously I don't know all the answers, and maybe I'm a little bit more the queen of subtext."

Not to fret, KatyCats! Perry also revealed, "You're going to have some of that good 'ol Katy Perry, fluffy stuff that you love so much," including a "pretty sexual" song called Bon Appétit. Ooh la la

"It's got a wide range of feelings and emotions and I just feel a little bit more conscious than I ever have," Perry added before trailing off into an expletive-filled response she instantly regretted. 

Ah, the beauty of live television. 

