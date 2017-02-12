Demi Lovato's Reaction to Being Nominated at the 2017 Grammys Was NSFW: "I Can't Say It on TV!"

Warning: Demi Lovato is getting a little NSFW at the 2017 Grammys.
OK, not really, but Lovato did admit to possibly dropping an F-bomb because of the awards show. Up for her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fifth album, Confident, Lovato admitted her initial reaction to the nomination was NSFW. "Um, I can't say it on TV! But it was shut the [blank] up," Lovato told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. "That was the first thing that went through my mind."
Making the nomination even more meaningful for Lovato? How personal Confident was for her. "When I was making the album, I wanted it to be something that sounded older and embraced all that I've been through and I feel like I accomplished that with this album."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
During the awards ceremony, Lovato will join Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town for a special collaborative performance honoring the Bee Gees on the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever.
But Lovato, who rocked a gorgeous Julien McDonald gown, is already working on her next album, and teased what fans can expect.
"I'm in the studio now. The progression from here is basically just keep doing what I'm doing, just grow with my music," the 24-year-old teased. "I'm going to try new things, new sounds. I'm going for a more soulful vibe rather than focusing on pop music and hopefully that'll be more authentic to myself and I can't wait to see what comes out of it."
We can't either.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT today. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.