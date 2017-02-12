How Maren Morris Plans to ''Take the Edge Off'' Before Hitting the Stage at Her First-Ever Grammy Awards

Maren Morris is feeling pretty "zen" going into the 2017 Grammy Awards—her first time ever to attend the show!

Not only is the 26-year-old country singer—who donned Michael Costello for the big night—nominated for the very first time, she's looking at a whopping four nominations this year! And yet, while chatting with Giuliana Rancic on E! News Live From the Red Carpet, she felt totally calm and collected.

"I don't know how, but yes, I am [zen]," she explained. "First Grammys. First time nominated. I don't know why or how."

Perhaps it was her soundcheck leading into the big night with a renowned veteran, Alicia Keys.