Keith Urban Explains Why Nicole Kidman Didn't Join Him at the 2017 Grammys

Ryan Seacrest had an American Idol reunion at the 2017 Grammys.

While co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet with Giuliana Rancic, Seacrest spoke to former judge Keith Urban about his double nominations and his performance with Carrie Underwood.

"First of all, great to see you, man. I miss you, buddy," Seacrest told the country star. "I know you were in there rehearsing earlier. Can we talk about what you're doing with Carrie tonight?

"We're doing a new single called 'The Fighter,'" Urban said. "It's off Ripcord."