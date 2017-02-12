Keith Urban Explains Why Nicole Kidman Didn't Join Him at the 2017 Grammys

Ryan Seacrest had an American Idol reunion at the 2017 Grammys.
While co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet with Giuliana Rancic, Seacrest spoke to former judge Keith Urban about his double nominations and his performance with Carrie Underwood.
"First of all, great to see you, man. I miss you, buddy," Seacrest told the country star. "I know you were in there rehearsing earlier. Can we talk about what you're doing with Carrie tonight?
"We're doing a new single called 'The Fighter,'" Urban said. "It's off Ripcord."
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Earlier in the night, Underwood sang Urban's praises. Meanwhile, Urban joked that she was "terrible" to work with. "She can't sing. Not photogenic. Difficult." In all seriousness, the singer told Seacrest, "I forget she was an Idol alumni, you know? She's astounding. It's a huge honor."
Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance against with Brandy Clark's "Love Can Go to Hell," Miranda Lambert's "Vice," Maren Morris' "My Church" and Underwood's "Church Bells." During the red carpet pre-show, Urban's Ripcord lost the Best Country Album award to Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Other contenders in the category included Clark's Big Day in a Small Town, Loretta Lynn's Full Circle and Morris' Hero.
The country artist walked the red carpet solo, as his wife Nicole Kidman was in the U.K. at the 2017 BAFTA Awards. " Right before I got here," Urban explained, "she was getting on a plane."
Last week, Kidman told E! News she would be rooting for Urban from across the pond. "I will be FaceTiming my husband and hoping that he wins," she said at the Big Little Lies premiere. The couple will be reunited by Valentine's Day, but Urban declined to disclose what he has planned.
"I can't tell you that," he explained. "She's here—right there!"