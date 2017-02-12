Jesse & Joy Win Best Latin Pop Album at the 2017 Grammys: "We Feel Honored to Represent Our Bicultural Generation"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jesse & Joy are officially Grammy award-winning artists!
The brother and sister are taking home the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Un Besito Más is the fourth studio album, and its first single was "Ecos de Amor."
"It's such a privilege to receive this huge recognition in a multicultural ceremony that celebrates music. We are Mexican-American and couldn't be more proud of it, in times like the one we are living in, we feel honored to represent our bicultural generation," the duo said exclusively to E! News only minutes after finding out their first Grammy win.
The song is album is titled after their song "Un Besito Más," which the siblings wrote for their late father.
"Our dad had recently died and it was a couple of weeks after," Joy said to E! News in October 2016.
"We sat down, laughed, cried and talked about him, " Jesse explained.
"It was a few weeks, and there were intense moments, but they were comforting in a way. It had been years since our entire family had lived under the same roof for such a long period of time. We were in a house in the middle of nowhere and we were in that house for a couple of weeks," Joy explained as her eyes watered. "Between telling stories and laughing and crying and sharing a few daddy moments, Jesse would go out and play his guitar by the pool and the ocean and he just came in and said, 'This melody reminds me of dad.' So we just started writing around that and just writing it we were crying our eyes out."
"We're on the way to the red carpet to the Grammys. It's our second time nominated actually, we were nominated for our previous album and with Un Besito Más, but this is the first time that we're coming to the red carpet," Joy explained in a video on Instagram. "We already really feel like winners because we're nominated with friends, we're nominated with such talented people, and to be considered for us Mexican-Americans they have our music recognized and that already feels like an award."