Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Artists and All the Fashion You Cannot Miss on Music's Biggest Night

  • By
  • &

by Natalie Finn |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Will Marfuggi, Grammys Red Carpet 360 Live Sneak Peek

E! Live 360 at Grammys 2017: Be There on Tonight's Red Carpet!

Beyonce Knowles, Met Gala

NAACP Image Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Gabourey Sidibe, 48th NAACP Image Awards

2017 NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

___________________________________

Ah, Grammys night. When the artists get going and the fashion gets wild.

We're expecting no less from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center, what with Beyoncé, AdeleLady Gaga, Katy Perry, The WeekndDemi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood being on the fabulously long list of performers in attendance.

We'll have pictures of every star who walks the red carpet in our arrivals gallery, which we'll be updating throughout the night so you don't miss one look, be it glam, out there (you will be seeing a gown studded with actual CDs) or as original as an egg being ferried along by a handful of hunky helpers.

You just never know what's gonna happen at the Grammys.

Photos

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Beyoncé leads the entire field with nine nominations, while Drake, Rihanna and Kanye Westare hot on her heels with eight apiece. 

The Late Late Show's James Corden is making his Grammy Awards hosting debut and we can't wait to see what the man who has rocked the world with "Carpool Karaoke" has in store for music's biggest night.

Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrestare bringing you all the action on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

TAGS/ 2017 Grammys , Red Carpet , Grammys , Music , Awards , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again