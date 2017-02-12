See All the Stars Arrive at the 2017 BAFTA Awards

Viola Davis, 2017 BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

It's a big night for Hollywood!

Those who aren't at the 2017 Grammy Awards are across the pond at the 2017 BAFTAs. The stars turned out for Britain's big night, showing their support for their nominated films and each other. Viola DavisLuke EvansEddie Redmayne and Tom Ford were among the first to arrive, looking glamorous and handsome as they made their way into Royal Albert Hall.

Ron Howard brought his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, as his date, making the evening a family affair for him. 

Host Stephen Fry returns for the 12th time to host the evening.

Photos

2017 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to arrive, which will put a very royal spin on the evening!

Click through the gallery to see the stars as they arrive for tonight's show!

