NAACP Image Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall and More Famous Faces

The 2017 NAACP Image Awards is off to quite a star-studded start!

As the red carpet rolled out in front of Los Angeles's Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday evening, plenty of famous faces arrived to celebrate people of color's most outstanding achievements in film, television, music and literature across the past year.

Anthony Anderson is set to host the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards for the fourth consecutive year, while Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Octavia Spencer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore, Janelle Monáe, and more are slated to present the nine remaining award categories yet to be announced.

Ahead of the big show, members of the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a gala on Friday where more than 45 honors were passed out to the lucky winners.