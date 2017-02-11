Kim Kardashian Kept Her Old Shoes Despite Kanye West's Famous Closet Makeover for a Sweet Reason

Kim Kardashian is a shoe hoarder and Kanye West is probably not thrilled about it. But she did it for a sweet reason.
The rapper had urged her to clean out her closet several years ago, as seen in a famous scene in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired before they were married. Kim revealed on Saturday on Snapchat that she kept all her shoes. She posted several videos showing more than two dozen pairs.
"The fun part is I kept everything, all for memories, and when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day," she says in the clip.
She then points the camera at four pairs of pumps, including a pair of 6-inch gold and red spiked gold platform peeptoe ones.
"Do you like all these shoes? I saved them for you," she tells daughter North West, 3. "Do you like them? They're so glittery, like Cinderella."
She then explains to her fans, "So these shoes right here, I literally couldn't pay my rent because I chose to get these."
On the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Kanye brings a stylist over to Kim's closet and tells his then-girlfriend, "Babe, you gotta really clean out everything."
The two target mostly shoes, plus clothing and handbags. At one point, she holds up a purse and asks Kanye, "Shouldn't I just keep this for like my daughter one day?"
"It was like a pile to the ceiling, of shoes," Kim said on Live With Kelly and Michael in 2015. "And all my amazing shoes that I loved. And I started crying. I was like, 'I can't get rid of this stuff. Your stylist has no idea what she's talking about.' So I put it all in another room and I was like, 'I'll trust your opinion but I'm not getting rid of my stuff."
Kim also posted on Snapchat Saturday a display of outfits she wore to post-Oscars and Grammys parties and other key events. She showed the tan, red and black patterned dress she sported when the late Prince told her to "get off the stage" at his concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011, the strapless white Lanvin gown she wore when she and Kanye graced the cover of Vogue in 2014.
"It's all labeled," she said.
