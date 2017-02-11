NAACP Image Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

And the award goes to...

Anthony Anderson will head back to the 2017 NAACP Image Awards for his fourth consecutive year hosting the festivities, which take place later tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, members of the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered on Friday evening to celebrate some of the biggest names in music, film and television. More than 45 winners were revealed during the pre-NAACP Awards gala, while the remaining nine categories will be announced during the live telecast. 

Beyoncé is currently dominating the music categories with five wins, and Moonlight already has four awards under its belt in the film realm. As for television, both Black-ish and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story lead with three wins each. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards:

Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell 

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar 

Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann 

Outstanding Music Video: "Formation,"  Beyoncé 

Outstanding Song (Traditional): "I See A Victory," Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams

Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé 

Outstanding Song (Contemporary): "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar 

Black-ish, Season 3, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross

ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Tichina Arnold, Survivor's Remorse 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jussie Smollett, Empire 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, Power 

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, American Crime

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): BET Love and Happiness White House Special 

Outstanding Talk Series: Steve Harvey

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: Iyanla: Fix My Life

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): 2016 Black Girls Rock

Outstanding Children's Program: An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win 

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin – NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences 

Outstanding Independent Motion PictureMoonlight 

Outstanding Documentary (Film)13TH

Outstanding Documentary (Television)Roots: A New Vision 

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, Black-ish

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar 

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, Roots–Night 3 

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta–Value 

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story–The Race Card 

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, Confirmation 

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Idris Elba, The Jungle Book 

Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction): The Book of Harlan, Bernice L. McFadden

Outstanding Literary Work (Nonfiction): Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly 

Outstanding Literary Work, (Debut Author): Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah

Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/Autobiography): Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah 

Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage, Daymond John, Daniel Paisner 

Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry): Collected Poems: 1974-2004, Rita Dove 

Outstanding Literary Work (Children): Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas, Gwendolyn Hooks, Colin Bootman 

Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens): As Brave As You, Jason Reynolds

The Jackie Robinson Sports Award: LeBron James

The Chairman's Award: Charles J. Ogletree Jr. 

