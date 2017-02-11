Nick Gordon Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston: "I Know You and Kriss Are Enjoying Each Other Up There"

Larry Busacca/Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Nick Gordon took to social media Saturday to honor late pop icon Whitney Houston, the woman who helped raise him, on the fifth anniversary of her death.
He remained close to her and her family after he became an adult and was in a relationship with Whitney's and ex Bobby Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown until she died in 2015.
"Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH," Gordon tweeted, alongside a throwback photo of him with Whitney and Bobbi Kristina.
The singer and her daughter, her only child, died in similar ways. Whitney passed away at age 48 in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub in a room at a hotel in Beverly Hills, a day before the Grammys.
Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 in 2015 after remaining in a medically induced coma for months after she was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub in the Georgia home she shared with Nick, who she often called her "husband."
He family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him. He died any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime. Last year, he was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date and was ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family.
Two weeks ago, Nick paid tribute to Bobbi Kristina on the second anniversary of her bathtub accident.
"You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep," he wrote, alongside a photo of the two. "I love&missyou RIH my angel."