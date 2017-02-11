This Is the New Top Knot

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
There's a new bun in town, and it's a combination of your favorites: the messy bun and the top knot.
You know Adam Selman as the man who created some of Rihanna's greatest fashion moments, but now he's sending one of the coolest new hairstyles down the runway. Amika Lead Stylist James Pecis created this look for the designer's fall NYFW show and dubbed it "the good, the bad and the ugly."
"It's western-inspired—there's a bit of a western-feel where the hair's rolled in a pompadour kind of way—but it should have a little bit of a tousled look to it," said the pro. "We leave some hair down then when you roll the bun, there's some hair that also sticks out the back. It's just really fun and soft."
Ready to recreate it?
Step 1: Create loose curls with a 32mm curling iron, and spray Amika Un.Done Texture Spray from the roots to the ends for extra texture and grip.
Step 2: Separate small strands of curls throughout, that will remain loose from the style.
Step 3: Gather hair at the top of the head, positioned towards the corner of the eye, and create a ponytail. Backcomb the length of the pony and then roll it towards the center. Secure with a French pin.
Step 4: Pin any pieces in the back that are shooting out from the style with bobby pins, and finish the look with hairspray.
This might just be your new go-to bun.