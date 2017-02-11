Kylie Jenner Shimmies and Sparkles in Fringed Outfit at NYFW Show

While Kylie Jenner has not walked a runway at New York Fashion Week, she did get her moment in the spotlight at one of its events Friday.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for photos at Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Sq while wearing one of his designs—she shimmied and sparkled in a fringed, custom rose gold mesh cut out dress with Swarovski crystals and a thigh-high slit.

"Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show," she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of her and Scott hugging and a pic of her trying on the outfit.