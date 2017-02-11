Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite for Joint Appearance Amid Divorce

Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are putting on a united front as they continue their divorce proceedings.
The two spoke together onstage at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas Friday, marking their first joint appearance since Tarek filed papers last month to end their seven-year marriage.
"Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with his ex onstage.
Christina also posted a photo of the two at the summit.
"Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students," she wrote.
He and Christina, who share two children, revealed in December that they had separated several months prior. They said they would continue working together. The two were spotted together at a Starbucks soon after their split announcement.
While they have maintained a professional relationship, Tarek and Christina have been dating other people. She has a new boyfriend, while he was recently spotted out with a mystery blonde.
In recent weeks, Tarek and Christina made tabloid headlines over his alleged behavior towards her on the set of Flip or Flop.
"No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses," Tarek said in a statement last month.
A source told E! News at the time that things have been fine between the two on the Flip or Flop set.
"They have nothing but respect for each other," the source said. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."