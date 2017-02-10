Beyoncé vs. George Clooney: How Their Twins' Lives Will Be Different

However, the Clooney twins and Bey and Jay's twins do have some things in common. They will all likely be well-traveled, collecting several stamps on their passports before they begin the first grade. George films movies around the world, while Amal is often invited for speaking engagements in different countries. Beyoncé and Jay Z occasionally go on tour.

In fact, the couples' twins could also be raised in different countries; George and Amal have several homes, including a country mansion in England. She works in London. Beyonce and Jay Z have homes in both New York and Los Angeles. While all the kids are likely to attend private schools, British education is notoriously stricter. However, if George and Amal do raise their children in London, they could opt to send them to an American school.

Also, all the twins will all probably sport stylish looks; Both Beyonce and Amal are fashionistas and designers love to dress them. They will likely want to dress their littlest loves in adorable baby couture.