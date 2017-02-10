Jamie Dornan Made Orgasms Funny While Filming Fifty Shades Darker Sex Scenes

Jamie Dornan could write the book How to Make Onscreen Sex Even More Awkward.

The actor revealed on The Graham Norton Show Friday that he pranked Fifty Shades Darker co-star and onscreen lover Dakota Johnson while filming particularly intimate scenes for the R-rated movie.

"My temptation is always just to try to make Dakota laugh, so sometimes I'll do things like, when there's a moment where I'm meant to, you know, orgasm, I'll be like, [makes the sports game organ "Charge!" sound]," Dornan said, drawing laughs from the audience and fellow celebrity guests Keanu Reeves and Whoopi Goldberg.