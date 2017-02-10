Jamie Dornan Made Orgasms Funny While Filming Fifty Shades Darker Sex Scenes

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, La Perla, kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Experienced a Full-Circle Moment With Naomi Campbell at New York Fashion Week

Taylor Swift's Grammy Dress Gave Us Sushi Emoji Vibes

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body 101

How Khloe Kardashian Makes Moving On Look So Easy and Fun

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jamie Dornan could write the book How to Make Onscreen Sex Even More Awkward.

The actor revealed on The Graham Norton Show Friday that he pranked Fifty Shades Darker co-star and onscreen lover Dakota Johnson while filming particularly intimate scenes for the R-rated movie.

"My temptation is always just to try to make Dakota laugh, so sometimes I'll do things like, when there's a moment where I'm meant to, you know, orgasm, I'll be like, [makes the sports game organ "Charge!" sound]," Dornan said, drawing laughs from the audience and fellow celebrity guests Keanu Reeves and Whoopi Goldberg.

Photos

Fifty Shades Darker: Sneak Peek

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker, World Press Tour

KOALL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, sees Dornan and Johnson reprising their roles as take-charge, BDSM-loving businessman Christian Grey and wide-eyed girlfriend Anastasia "Ana" Steele.

"There's probably more sex in it," Dornan said about the new film.

Fifty Shades Darker also stars Kim Basinger and Bella Heathcote, who play Grey's troubled exes, and Eric Johnson, who plays Steele's creepy boss.

The movie was released Friday.

TAGS/ Jamie Dornan , Dakota Johnson , Fifty Shades Darker , Top Stories , Movies , Sex
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again