Will Arnett Prank Called a Toy Store as Lego Batman: The Result Was Epic

When Lego Batman calls, you listen.

Will Arnett, who once again is voicing the Caped Crusader in Lego form in The Lego Batman Movie, stopped by BBC Radio 1's The Matt Edmondson Show and did a hilarious segment where he didn't drop character once--including when he called a toy store and proceeded to have an entire conversation starting each sentence with the next consecutive letter in the alphabet.

"Are you open today?" "Because I'm looking for some toys." "Can't tell you what it's called...can't remember." And so on.