Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Split Up

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy are a thing of the past.

E! News has learned the couple have split up after dating for nearly five months.

The pair met while Amber was dancing with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on Dancing With the Stars last year and first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at a birthday party in October.

After spending many holidays and big family events together, including Maksim and Peta Murgatroyd's baby shower, Amber came into 2017 feeling great about their relationship.