Oscars 2017 Performers List Includes Justin Timberlake and John Legend, Who Will Bring the La La Land Magic

Here's some good news to come after the bad: While La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won't be performing at the 2017 Oscars, some big names have been lined up to showcase their musical chops.

Justin Timberlake will perform his Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the movie Trolls, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Friday.

The singer and actor portrays Branch in the animated film and co-wrote the upbeat track, whose music video features his mom, co-stars Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches and Icona Pop. It is unclear if any of them will join him on stage.

Timberlake is expected to attend the Oscars with wife and actress Jessica Biel.