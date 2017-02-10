Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas' Fifty Shades Darker Duet ''Bom Bidi Bom'' Should Be Added to Your Weekend Playlist Right Now

We were already ecstatic over Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's collaboration on "I Don't Want to Live Forever" for Fifty Shades Darker, and now we've got ourselves another banger.

Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas just released their duet for the sexy sequel, a dance track called "Bom Bidi Bom."

The smooth song literally makes you want to get up out of your seat and start swinging your hips, bopping along while singing "bom bidi bom, bom bom ayo, bom bidi bom, bom, bom."