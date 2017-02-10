Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and More Stars Announced as Presenters at 2017 Grammys

Somehow the 2017 Grammy Awards just became even more star-studded!
The Recording Academy announced the presenters at Sunday's award show, and it's certainly an A-list lineup. Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Céline Dion, DNCE, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Snoop Dogg and John Travolta are all slated to hand out the coveted gramophones on music biggest night.
Previously announced performers include Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Demi Lovato. There will also be tributes to late icons Prince and George Michael.
LILLY LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images, Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeart Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV, Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic
Paris' appearance at the Grammys will be her first major event since news broke that she will be making her acting debut on Fox's Star later this year. Michael Jackson's daughter will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.
It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Paris wants to feel the limelight in her veins considering she's the King of Pop's daughter. She's been slowly making her way into the spotlight more and more, recently flying to Paris for an editorial fashion shoot. With a fashion campaign, a TV guest spot and a slot at the Grammys, the 18-year-old starlet is well on her way to stepping into her father's successful shoes.