Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and More Stars Announced as Presenters at 2017 Grammys

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Paris wants to feel the limelight in her veins considering she's the King of Pop's daughter. She's been slowly making her way into the spotlight more and more, recently flying to Paris for an editorial fashion shoot . With a fashion campaign, a TV guest spot and a slot at the Grammys, the 18-year-old starlet is well on her way to stepping into her father's successful shoes.

Paris' appearance at the Grammys will be her first major event since news broke that she will be making her acting debut on Fox's Star later this year. Michael Jackson 's daughter will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva ( Sharlene Taulé ) and Star ( Jude Demorest ) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.

Somehow the 2017 Grammy Awards just became even more star-studded!

