From Dear White People to Orange Is the New Black: Your Handy Guide to Everything Premiering on Netflix in 2017

2017 is only a month and a half old, and already Netflix is having one whopper of a busy year.

Since January 1, the streaming giant has dropped new original series One Day at a Time, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Santa Clarita Diet, as well as a handful of new stand-up comedy specials and the continued tri-weekly release of new episodes of Chelsea. And they're really only just getting started.

Knowing how daunting it can be to keep track of all the exciting new originals Netflix has coming down the pike—and considering they just announced the official release dates for a great many of them—we present to you your official guide to everything premiering on Netflix in 2017. You're welcome.