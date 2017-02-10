Lena Dunham Became Riz Ahmed's "Stalker" to Get Him on Girls (The Results Were Worth It)

Girls returns with a new very busy player when Lena Dunham's Hannah romances The Night Of, The OA and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed. Well done, Hannah.

"That was—I did a lot of hard work on Skype to make that happen," Dunham told E! News at the Girls season six premiere event.

"And I did a lot of hard obsessing over The Night Of to make that happen," executive producer Jenni Konner said.

"He fully had a stalker for two weeks. It was me being like, ‘I know you're not sure and you wanted to take a vacation, but here's all the joys of the Girls set," Dunham confessed. "He's a great, amazing, intelligent actor and we feel so lucky to have him sending the season off to a beautiful start."