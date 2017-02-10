Rita Ora Comments on Ex-Boyfriend Calvin Harris' Twitter Feud With Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Romance Rumors

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Rita Ora was put in the hot seat!
The Fifty Shades Darker actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night and was asked about ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris' former relationship with Taylor Swift. The caller wondered how Ora felt about Calvin's Twitter feud with T.Swift, in which he called her out for taking credit for "This Is What You Came for."
"We're good friends," Ora shared. "Everybody uses social media how they want. I choose not to, so that's just my personal way to express myself, but everybody does their own thing."
Host Andy Cohen followed up by asking if it hurt to see her ex out with someone new. "I don't really read magazines anymore that much, but to be honest it's kind of like obviously," Ora shared. "But a usual break up you don't really see your ex all over the place. But, you know, you just kind of take it with a pinch of salt and keep going with your own life and make the most of who you are."
Ora couldn't escape the hot seat, as callers continued to ask about her love life. One curious phoner asked if there was any truth to the Zayn Malik romance rumors. She didn't say yes, but she didn't say no. Instead, she answered, "I feel like I'm getting completely roasted."
Zayn has been dating model Gigi Hadid for more than a year, so if anything happened between these two it must have been beforehand; however, for now, it seems like we won't be getting any answers. What we might get, though, is a collaboration between Ora and Justin Bieber!
"We're just friends. Just musicians vibing," she said when asked about another relationship rumor. "We had a few drinks, just musicians jamming out."
But she did say she liked the idea of a duet, so she's putting the vibes out there. Guess we'll just have to wait and see!
