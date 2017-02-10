Scandal Star Kerry Washington Has a Problem—a Popcorn Problem

"Here's the thing: Bellamy Young is a brilliant actress," Washington said about the awkward mom dancing in the preview clip. "I have been out with her and she is a good dancer, so that is in fact the best acting of her career because that is awful."

Washington's character is known for her love of popcorn and red wine, and six years in, it still hasn't gotten old.

"In season one I thought that there were cameras in my apartment…because I sit alone at home and eat popcorn. I was like, ‘Shonda knows, she knows what I do when I'm alone,'" Washington said. "I just read a script and got scared that she's watching me or psychic."

Eight-hour scenes full of popcorn? No problem. "If I have to eat popcorn the whole time I'm thrilled," she said.