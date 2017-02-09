Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Name Change With a Cake Fit for a "Skinny Bitch"

New name but same old Khloe Kardashian.
More than two months after officially finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself needing an updated passport.
Khloe's assistants, however, also thought it was the perfect time to celebrate.
"Look what Khloe's assistants got for her because she got a new passport," Kim Kardashian shared on Snapchat Thursday evening "Without her old last name. It's her new last name and look at the weight you guys."
The edible cake listed Khloe's weight as "skinny bitch" with her address located on Freedom Lane.
"I did not just show Khloe's address on my snap chat! It says Freedom Lane people!!!" Kim shared on Twitter. "It's a joke!"
She later added on Snapchat, "Can you get skinny bitch as your weight? How cute is this cake you guys?"
Before the dessert was cut and served to family and friends, Khloe attempted to blow out the candles with a whole lot of effort.
"See, some things are so hard to change," Kim joked. Khloe added, "I'm not as good at blowing as I thought."
Khloe and Lamar were married for seven years before ending their relationship. According to a source, the pair will always remain friends even if they don't talk as frequently as before.
"There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on," our insider shared. "This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life."
