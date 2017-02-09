Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Name Change With a Cake Fit for a "Skinny Bitch"

New name but same old Khloe Kardashian.

More than two months after officially finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself needing an updated passport.

Khloe's assistants, however, also thought it was the perfect time to celebrate.

"Look what Khloe's assistants got for her because she got a new passport," Kim Kardashian shared on Snapchat Thursday evening "Without her old last name. It's her new last name and look at the weight you guys."

The edible cake listed Khloe's weight as "skinny bitch" with her address located on Freedom Lane.