This Is Us Fans Say Goodbye to Milo Ventimiglia's Beloved Facial Hair

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vampire Diaries wrap

The Vampire Diaries Comes to an End: Check Out the Cast Getting Emotional As Filming Wraps

Selena Gomez, New York

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Entered Rehab, Says She Was Going Through a "Really Difficult" Time: Watch

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Beauty, Tadashi Shoji

New York Fashion Week Fall 2017: Best Beauty Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What has happened to our beloved Jack Pearson?

As This Is Us continues filming new episodes for their first season, executive producer Ken Olin delivered a tease about what's to come later this spring.

Prepare yourselves fans because Milo Ventimiglia is about to undergo a fresh new look.

"The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we've never been before," Ken teased on Twitter. "Here's a taste."

What came next was a clean-shaven Milo without his scruffy beard and signature mustache.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

So what could this look be about? Plot lines continue to be top secret. Ken, however, decided to share another short video of his co-worker working on a classic car. "Milo needed a second job," Ken wrote on Twitter.

Let the fan theories begin!

As many fans know, This Is Us has become the breakout hit drama of the season. Back in January, NBC announced the show had been renewed for not one but two more seasons.

And whether it's Milo performing a Big Three chant with his on-screen children or surprising unsuspecting viewers at home, fans can't get enough of the actor and his talented co-stars.

"I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment," Mandy Moore told E! News of the show's success. "People want to feel their feelings and they're able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people."

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

TAGS/ This Is Us , Twitter , Milo Ventimiglia , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again