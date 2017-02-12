Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Music's biggest night of the year is finally here!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are already off to a roaring start and the real fun hasn't even begun.

Tonight's award show is being hosted by none other than James Corden who will undoubtedly bring on the laughs, the spontaneous sing-alongs and, what else, the star power.

This year's festivities are once again being held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and will be packed with the biggest names in the music industry.

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Katy Perry, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Adele are all set to perform this evening, along with a slew of other crooners.

The Recording Academy has also previously announced that there will be special tributes to the late singers, Prince and George Michael, both of whom we tragically lost last year.

Photos

2017 Grammys: Notable Nominees

Let's take a look at the night's big winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume, Skin

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, "Steve Reich"

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"

Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, "God Provides"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, "Thy Will"

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Best Children's Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, "Spoken at Midnight"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, "You and I"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, "Flintstones"

Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"

Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, "Formation"

Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty

