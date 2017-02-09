Whitney Port Is Pregnant! The Hills Star Expecting First Child With Tim Rosenman

Whitney Port is ready to start a family!
The fashion designer revealed big news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. As it turns out, the former Hills star is pregnant.
"Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" she shared on social media. "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge."
She added, "Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"
In her blog post, Whitney opened up about the love she has for her husband Tim Rosenman. In addition, she shared several photos of her first maternity photo shoot with Cole Moser.
"When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," she wrote on her personal website. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"
She continued, "I peed on a stick and now I'm going to be a Mom! Timmy and I were a bit shocked, but so excited to begin this journey. I'll be posting some videos and pictures along the way, so you guys can be a part of everything. It's been such an interesting and trying but amazing journey already. I can't wait to share my experience AND learn so much from all of you!"
The exciting news comes as her friend and former co-star Lauren Conrad continues planning for the birth of her first child. Audrina Patridge also recently welcomed a baby in 2016.
"I can't wait to be a Mom," she concluded. "But the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!"
Congratulations to the couple on their big news.