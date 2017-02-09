Lady Gaga Is Dating Christian Carino: 5 Things to Know About the Singer's New Man

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga is back in the game, love game that is.
E! News can confirm the "Born This Way" singer and talent agent Christian Carino are dating. In fact, the pair has been spotted out and about on multiple occasions the past couple of weeks.
During Super Bowl weekend, Christian was seen kissing the Pepsi halftime show performer before her big gig.
In addition, the duo most recently attended Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show Wednesday night.
So who is this special man making Mother Monster so happy? Here are five things to know about the successful talent agent.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
1. Agent to the Stars: You may not see Christian on the red carpet. Behind the scenes, however, the successful businessman is helping clients including music superstars Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus be their absolute best.
2. Charity Man: When he's not working with more than a few famous names in Hollywood, Christina can be found at a variety of charity events including DKMS' Delete Blood Cancer gatherings.
3. Music Lover: To the surprise of nobody, Christian loves a good night out filled with music. According to People, who first broke the relationship news, the agent and Lady Gaga recently enjoyed a Kings Of Leon's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
4. Fashion Appreciation: Perhaps Gaga has nothing to worry about if she chooses to take risks in the wardrobe department. In addition to being a close friend of designer Tommy Hilfiger, Christian makes time to support his runway shows and launch events. In fact, he was front and center at Zooey Deschanel for Tommy Hilfiger's launch event all the way back in 2014.
5. Hollywood Veteran: For some guys, dating an A-list celebrity may be a bit intimidating. But for Christian, he was in a previous romantic relationship with The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan. In other words, he knows what comes with dating a public figure in the public eye.