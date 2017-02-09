All the Requirements for a Job at SUR, as Told by Vanderpump Rules

1. You must love dogs. Well, all animals, really. But dogs, especially. No employee of LVP's will get away with being skittish when hubby Ken Todd brings Giggy or any of the rest of Vanderpump canine crew by for a visit. Also, a willingness to devote time to stopping the Yulin dog meat atrocity is non-negotiable. (And if, like LVP, you're passionate about dogs, but just not crazy about bitches, may we suggest you apply to work at her new dog shelter, Vanderpump Dogs?)

2. You must be open to dating, at minimum, two of your co-workers. Fraternization amongst employees is not only not frowned upon, it's basically encouraged. See: Tom and Ariana, Tom and Kristen Doute, Jax and Brittany Cartwright, Jax and Stassi Schroeder, DJ James Kennedy and any hostess willing to make eye contact.

3. Piggybacking on that, you must only deal with personal matters at work. Pissed off at a co-worker over their tone in last night's drunken text spree? Be willing to do what Scheana Shay would and confront them at the start of a shift while passive-aggressively folding napkins in their face.