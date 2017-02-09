Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant! Model Expecting First Child With Fiancé Jason Statham

There's a baby on the way for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham.

The British model announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤ Photo by @jasonstatham," she wrote.

The 29-year-old stunner has been keeping a relatively low profile as of late, but she's also been busy balancing multiple projects she's got in the works.

In fact, the Mad Max: Fury Road star is in the midst of releasing her new spring 2017 Paige campaign at New York Fashion Week.