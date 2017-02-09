Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant! Model Expecting First Child With Fiancé Jason Statham

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
There's a baby on the way for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham.
The British model announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤ Photo by @jasonstatham," she wrote.
The 29-year-old stunner has been keeping a relatively low profile as of late, but she's also been busy balancing multiple projects she's got in the works.
In fact, the Mad Max: Fury Road star is in the midst of releasing her new spring 2017 Paige campaign at New York Fashion Week.
Back in January of 2016, Rosie walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with her longtime beau and flashed a gorgeous diamond engagement ring for all to see.
Shortly thereafter, their reps confirmed the news of their engagement to E! News.
In a 2015 interview with Esquire magazine, Rosie opened up about her future plans with her soon-to-be hubby.
"Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England," she explained.
"But it's not always as simple as that…I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure."
Sounds like she's ready to start a brand new chapter in her life and equally ready for all the twists and turns ahead.
Congratulations to both Rosie and Jason on the exciting family news!