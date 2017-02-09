Why Priscilla Presley and Tom Jones Sparked Romance Rumors

Priscilla Presley is a lady, but according to Sir Tom Jones' rep, she's not his lady.

Following new photos of the two stars arriving to dinner together in West Hollywood in January, the rumor mill has begun churning out claims of a potential romance brewing, particularly after Jones' wife of nearly 60 years, teenage sweetheart Melinda Trenchard, passed away in April from cancer.

While Presley and Jones emerged out of the same Rolls Royce to dine at Craig's, his rep denies it was anything but a friendly dinner. "Priscilla Presley and Tom have known each other for many, many years," his spokesperson said via the ITV press office, according to People. "They are part of a wider social group that occasionally meet up for an evening out. There is no more to the story than that."