Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter Is the Mash-Up You Never Knew You Needed

Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, but Beauty and Lord Voldemort is the remix you never knew you needed.
The beloved Disney classic and Harry Potter come together in the ultimate mash-up courtesy of Pistol Shrimps. In the video, Belle (Emma Watson) falls for He Who Shall Not Be Named (Ralph Fiennes) instead of Beast (Dan Stevens), so clearly she has a thing for bad boys! Harry Potter would be none too pleased to see his best friend fall for his arch nemesis.
The seamless editing transforms Beast's castle into Hogwarts and allows for the dialogue to perfectly match up with the altered scenes.
Walt Disney Studios released its final trailer for the live-action Beauty and the Beast at the end of January, giving fans a sneak peek at Ariana Grande and John Legend's duet on the movie's title track. The highly anticipated remake also stars Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza.
Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17.