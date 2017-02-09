Jason Derulo Accuses American Airlines of Racism After Bag Check Confrontation

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jason Derulo

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Jason Derulo isn't happy with American Airlines.

The "Talk Dirty" singer accused the airline of racism Wednesday night following an incident involving checked baggage at Miami International Airport. Derulo, who claims he's a Concierge Key member, said in his Instagram post that he and his "entire staff experienced racial discrimination" after being told they couldn't check 19 bags for free.

According to American Airlines, Concierge Key members receive up to three free checked bags.

".@americanair I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!!" he began his caption. "Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal! It's not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! F--k that!! I want answers #conciergekey #conciergekeymember #thecaptainneedstoshowrespecttoo cause he could #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #notypo #ifiwasanyoneelseiwouldhavebeenarrested" 

According to the police report obtained by E! News, "The passengers all smelled of marijuana and were starting to get aggressive." The desk attendant later determined she did not need police assistance and told the police who had arrived that she was OK. Later on, however, the police received another phone call calling them back to the gate and realized it was the same group from earlier. Police asked for IDs and the situation settled. "No police action was taken as there was no criminal act committed," the police PIO tells E! News. "The situation between the passengers and the airline were resolved."

American Airlines later told E! News in a statement that Derulo was ultimately booked onto another flight.

"American Airlines flight 275 returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags," the statement said. "The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening."

